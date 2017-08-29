Merck's anacetrapib lowers CV risk in large-scale study in high-risk patients; regulatory applications uncertain due to drug accumulation in fat tissue

Results from the 30,449-subject REVEAL study assessing the ability of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) anacetrapib to lower the risk of major coronary events (MCEs) in patients with atherosclerotic vascular disease receiving LDL-C-lowering treatment with atorvastatin (Pfizer's LIPITOR) showed a treatment benefit. The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona.

Patients receiving anacetrapib experienced 9% lower risk of MCEs compared to placebo (10.8% versus 11.8%; p=0.004). They also experienced a mean reduction in non-HDL cholesterol of 17 mg/dL and increased HDL cholesterol by 43 mg/dL at the study midpoint.

The impact of anacetrapib on reducing major atherosclerotic events (heart attack, ischemic stroke, CV death) failed to reach statistical significance (p=0.052).

Anacetrapib's safety profile was generally consistent with earlier studies although a sub-study showed anacetrapib accumulates in adipose (fat) tissue with prolonged dosing. The company is reviewing the data with external experts before deciding to file marketing applications. It also produced small increases in systolic and diastolic blood pressures which did not result in a statistically significant increase in serious adverse events associated with hypertension.

Anacetrapib inhibits a protein called cholesterol ester transfer protein (CETP), which is designed to elevate HDL cholesterol (the "good" cholesterol). CETP inhibitors were all the rage a few years ago over their potential to provide more cardioprotective benefits than lowering LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol). Big Pharma's efforts to push CETP inhibitors over the finish line hit fell flat due to toxicity and less-than-expected efficacy. Eli Lilly, Roche and Pfizer all abandoned their programs.

