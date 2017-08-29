Best Buy rallies after lifting guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reports comparable sales rose 5.4% in the U.S. to smash the estimates of analysts.

U.S. appliance comparable sales were up 5.8% and comparable sales in the U.S. computing/mobile phone category were 6.7% higher.

The retailer says U.S. revenue was $8.27B, while international revenue came in at $668M. Domestic comparable online sales roared 31% higher. As a percentage of revenue, domestic online sales rose to 13.2% from 10.6%.

"The increased topline expectations are being driven by the anticipation of continued positive industry and consumer momentum, coupled with the impact of product launches. From a profitability perspective, while our original full year guidance anticipated an increased level of investments for FY18," says Best Buy CFO Corie Barry.

The company expects Q3 revenue of $9.3B to $9.4B vs. $9.0B consensus and EPS of $0.75 to $0.80 vs. $0.65 consensus.

Previously: Best Buy beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Aug. 29)