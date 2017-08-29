Hemispherx Bio implements cost-cutting plan, will need additional capital to meet goals

The board of Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEMKT:HEB) has determined that the company needs to cut expenses and raise new capital in order to achieve its business objectives.
On August 22, it authorized three plans to reduce expenses:
Executives agreed to a 40% deferral of pay commencing in September in exchange for stock options at $0.37/share.
Employees agreed to receive their salaries in 50% cash and 50% common stock beginning in September.
Directors agreed to a 100% deferral of their fees starting in September in exchange for stock options at $0.37/share.
No specific timeline for the capital raise was provided.