Fang Holdings down 6.35% after Q2 shows continuing strategy change

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) shares down 6.35% premarket after reporting Q2 results with estimate misses and revenue that slipped nearly 62% on the year. The declines of the quarter were largely due to the company’s ongoing strategy of returning to an open-platform strategy allowing for better mutual relationships with developers, buyers, property owners and other potential partners.

Segment revenue: E-commerce services $22.9M (-87.9%); Marketing services, $35 (-31.9%); Listing services, $42.3M (+57.4%); Internet financial services, $2.7M (-75.7%); Other value-added services, $7.1M (-11.2%).

Fang reported $23.1M in cash from operating activities and had $547.1M in cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter.

Outlook was kept vague with Fang saying it plans to return to profitability in 2H after completing the last stage of the strategy change.

Press release

Previously: Fang Holdings misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Aug. 29)