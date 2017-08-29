Prospect Capital down 4% after earnings miss, dividend cut

FQ4 net investment income of $69.7M or $0.19 per share slipped from $73M and $0.20 a quarter earlier, and $91.4M and $0.26 a year ago. Expectations were for $0.21.

Net asset value per share of $9.32 was down from $9.43 a quarter earlier and $9.62 a year ago. The stock closed yesterday at $7.04.

Originations were slashed to about half the level of the previous quarter.

The distribution was cut to $0.06 per share per month - a quarterly pace of $0.18 vs. $0.25 previously, about inline with the low end of what the bears expected.

This being the end of the fiscal year for Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC), it submitted its 10-K alongside the quarterly numbers. A noted "skeptic" on the company, Jordan Wathen is finding some interesting items as he goes through the annual report.

Previously: Prospect Capital misses by $0.02, misses on total Investment Income (Aug. 28)