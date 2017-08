J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) reports comparable sales jumped 7.8% in Q2, a standout mark in comparison to peers.

Direct to consumer sales acounted for 43.1% of sales vs. 42.3% a year ago.

Gross profit fell 180 bps to 67.6% of sales. SG&A expenses fell 190 bps to 53.1% of sales.

The retailer expects Q3 EPS of $0.18 to $0.20 vs. $0.20 consensus and full year EPS of $0.81 to $0.85 vs. $0.84 consensus.

