FDA rejects Acorda's marketing application for Parkinson's candidate Inbrija; shares down 24% premarket

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) slumps 24% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it received a Refusal to File (RTF) letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for INBRIJA (formerly CVT-301) for the treatment of OFF periods in patients with Parkinson's disease taking a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

An RTF means that the company's NDA was not complete enough for review. The specific issues were the date that the manufacturing site would be ready for inspection and a question regarding the submission of the drug master production record. The agency also requested additional information at resubmission that is outside of the RTF.

The company says it will immediately seek guidance from the FDA, including a Type A meeting, to clarify what is needed for resubmission, adding that the regulator has not requested additional efficacy or safety data.

