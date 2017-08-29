AmTrust critics being contacted by mysterious strangers - WSJ

via Mark Maremont at the WSJ

Consider Chris Irons from GeoInvesting, which has published a number of reports questioning AmTrust's (NASDAQ:AFSI) accounting practices. He says he was contacted over the summer by a woman claiming to represent a wealthy European looking for contributors to a new investment website. Drinks ensued, but the woman (described as gorgeous) began to steer the conversation towards AmTrust. She also laughed at too many things Irons said that weren't that funny. It gave him pause.

Turns out the woman's name appears to be a pseudonym, and her email address links to a domain name created only days before their meeting. The London address of her consulting firm is just a mail drop.

Check out the full piece for more.