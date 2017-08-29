Hain Celestial rallies after earnings

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) flies after FQ4 results arrive ahead of expectations.

Sales in the U.S. rose 1% to $391M during the quarter.

Operating income margin came in at 9.7% of sales.

"We are well-positioned among some of the fastest growing trends, categories and channels in consumer products today and are fortunate to have the financial flexibility to support our future business growth and capital allocation priorities," says CEO Irwin Simon.

Looking ahead, Hain sees full year revenue of $2.967B to $3.036B vs. $2.97B consensus and EPS of $1.63 to $1.80 vs. $1.65 consensus.

