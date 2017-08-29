The Advisory Board Company sells health care and education businesses

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) announces a deal to sell its health care business to Optum and its education business to affiliates of Vista Equity Partners.

The otal merger transaction value is ~$2.58B, including the after-tax proceeds for the sale of the education business.

"After careful consideration, we determined that transactions with Optum and Vista Equity Partners allow us to accelerate the success of our health care and education businesses while realizing immediate value for stockholders," says CEO Robert Musslewhite.

Source: Press Release