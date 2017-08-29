ImmunoGen inks ADC development deal with Jazz Pharma valued at least $175M; shares ahead 11% premarket

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is up 11% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of a collaboration and option agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for two early-stage hematology-related antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs and a third undesignated ADC program.

The two candidates are Phase 1-stage IMGN779, a CD33-targeted ADC for the potential treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and Phase 1-stage IMGN632, a CD123-targeted ADC for the potential treatment of a range of blood cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunoGen will responsible for the development of the three ADCs prior to any opt-in by Jazz. If Jazz elects to take over a program, it will be responsible for further development, regulatory submissions and commercialization.

ImmunoGen will receive an upfront payment of $75M and up to $100M over seven years to support development. Jazz may opt-in at any time prior to the start of a pivotal study or any time prior to a BLA filing by paying an option exercise fee of mid-double-digit millions or low-triple-digit millions, respectively.

For each program Jazz elects to take, ImmunoGen will receive milestone payments and tiered royalties on net sales from mid-to-high-single-digit to low-20%. The companies will share development and regulatory submission costs in the U.S. and EU. ImmunoGen has the right to co-commercialize one product in the U.S. (two under certain conditions) and can elect to share profits in the U.S. in lieu of U.S. milestone payments and applicable royalties.

Jazz will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the deal.