Gold at 11-month high as North Korea missile sparks safe-haven flight

Gold prices continue to rise as tensions stemming from North Korea's latest missile launch sparked demand for safe-haven assets, +0.9% to $1,326.50/oz. after earlier climbing as high as $1,329.70.

“There [are] increasing expectations for Pres. Trump to counter-react to the North Korean aggression, which may further propel the price upwards,” says Sun Global Investments CEO Mihir Kapadia.

Even before the North Korea news, Comex gold had closed above $1,300 for the first time since last September.

"Since [gold] broke the $1,300 resistance, I think the market really changed," says Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank. "I don't think gold will be going back to $1,200 any more... there's more bullish factors in this market."

The route to $1,375 - roughly where gold peaked in August 2016 - looks “wide open," according to trader Petros Steriotis.

DailyFx’s John Kicklighter calls the spike a "very impressive development - extending this meaningful technical break and showing that there is perhaps a greater degree of conviction here."