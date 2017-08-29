10-year Treasury yield slumps to new 2017 low

To review, the 10-year yield stood at about 1.85% just ahead of November's election. Following that surprise result, it quickly jumped to about 2.20%, and rose to as high as 2.55% in January as investors priced in rate hikes, tax cuts, regulatory reform, and a surging economy.

Two rates hikes and several months of the new administration later, the yield has fallen all the way back to 2.11%. It's off four basis points today, with jitters over a North Korean missile launch the apparent cause.

As for monetary policy, Janet Yellen's Friday speech at Jackson Hole didn't touch on it, leaving investors continuing to speculate on the odds of a September move by the FOMC.

TLT +0.75% , TBT -1.5% premarket

