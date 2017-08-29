Amazon cuts pricing on Music Unlimited service for students

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) cuts prices on the Amazon Music Unlimited service for Prime Student members, according to TechCrunch.

Students can pay $4.99 per month or $6 for 6 months.

Regular pricing for non-student Prime members is $7.99 per month and non-Prime members pay $9.99 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited integrates well into the Alexa-powered devices like the Echo so the dropped prices could steer more customers towards one of the smart speaker devices in the future.

