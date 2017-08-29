Defense on watch as Trump warns N.Korea

"The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior," President Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

"Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world... All options are on the table."

Movement premarket: OA +1.5% , NOC +1.2% , RTN +0.9% , LMT +0.8% , GD, BA, HII, HON, UTX, ITT, TXT, LLL, COL

