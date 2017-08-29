Prometic's Ryplazimä nabs Rare Pediatric Disease tag in U.S. for rare inherited plasminogen deficiency

The FDA grants a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Prometic Life Sciences' (OTCQX:PFSCF) Ryplazimä, a plasminogen replacement therapy, for the treatment of patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency, a rare condition characterized by inflamed growths on the mucous membranes, including the eyelids and inside of the mouth.

The designation qualifies the company to receive a Priority Review Voucher, if Ryplazimä is approved, that it can use for accelerated review of a future product or it can sell it to a third party.

Ryplazimä also has Orphan Drug and Fast Track status in the U.S.