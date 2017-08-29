Self-driving car pizza delivery is a thing

Ford (NYSE:F) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) plan to use self-driving pizza delivery cars in Michigan as part of a limited test of how consumers respond to the concept.

Select customers will have the option to have their pizzas delivered via an autonomous Ford Fusion hybrid, with a safety engineer handling the last 50 feet of the pizza exchange.

Ford and Domino's completed preliminary testing of the delivery process using the vehicle in self-driving mode at Mcity.

"We're interested to learn what people think about this type of delivery," says Domino's USA President Russell Weiner.

"As we increase our understanding of the business opportunity for self-driving vehicles to support the movement of people and goods, we're pleased to have Domino's join us in this important part of the development process," says Ford Autonomus/EV VP Sherif Marakby.