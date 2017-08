Premarket analyst action - healthcare

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) initiated with Buy rating and $3.50 (75% upside) price target by Aegis Capital.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) initiated with Reduce rating and $52 (46% downside risk) price target by Instinet. Shares are down 3% premarket on light volume.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James. Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush. Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) downgraded to Market Perform by JMP Securities.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) price target lowered to $7 (51% downside risk) by Mizuho Securities. Shares are down 1% premarket on light volume.

Source: Bloomberg