WSJ: Apple, movie studios argue pricing for new movie streams

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and movie studios both want to offer newer films through the Apple TV but can’t agree on pricing.

Apple wants to offer the films for $19.99 while studios want to charge $5 to $10 more.

The tech giant needs to finalize content deals ahead of its launch event on September 12, which should include a new 4K model of the Apple TV.

Apple TV’s market share in the streaming media market dropped in 15% in Q1, down 4% from the prior year’s quarter. Roku grew from 33% to 37% in the same period.

