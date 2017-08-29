Times: BHP still plans to "ultimately" sell its nickel division

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) still intends to sell its nickel division despite its decision to improve capacity to meet demand created by the boom in electric vehicles, the London Times reports.

In revealing that in the long term it expects to sell Nickel West, BHP is signaling that it is content to rely on its copper business for sufficient exposure to the rising demand for the materials that make batteries for green technologies, the report says.

“Nickel West is never going to be a particularly large part of our portfolio, but for now it’s one of those assets where it’s a good idea to hold and improve... ultimately it’s a sell, but it’s a sell for value," says CFO Peter Beaven.