Odds dwindle for any more 2017 rate hikes

The hawks and even some middle-of-the-roaders on the FOMC no doubt want to raise rates again at the mid-September meeting, but those who buy, sell, and hedge the level of short-term interest rates are now pricing in less than a 25% chance of another rate hike at any point for the rest of the year.

Helping today's drop in rate hike expectations is North Korea's missile launch. Bigger picture, the regulatory reform and tax cuts promised by the current administration are bogged down in the D.C. mud.

Checking the long end of the curve, the 10-year Treasury yield has dropped four basis points to a new 2017-low of 2.11%.

