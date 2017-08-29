Moleculin files IND for leukemia med Annamycin; shares ahead 17% premarket

Nano cap Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) is up 17% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that it has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA seeking approval to start clinical trials to investigate Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). If the FDA signs off as expected, clinical studies could begin as early as Q4.

Annamycin is a member of the anthracycline class of chemotherapeutic agents (includes doxorubicin). Its value proposition is less cardiotoxicity and greater ability to overcome multidrug resistance mechanisms.

