Arc Logistics Partners to be bought by Zenith Energy for $16.50/unit

Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX +10.3% ) agrees to be acquired by Zenith Energy for $16.50/unit, a 15% premium to yesterday's closing price.

The deal is subject to the closing of purchases by Zenith from EFS Midstream Holdings of certain of the interests in Arc Terminals Joliet Holdings, which indirectly owns a crude oil unloading facility and a crude oil pipeline in Joliet, Ill., and a 5.5% interest in Gulf LNG Holdings, which owns a liquefied natural gas regasification and storage facility in Pascagoula, Miss., from Lightfoot Capital Partners.