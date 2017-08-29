Amazon announces multi-room music sync for Echo devices

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces a new multi-room feature that allows Echo users to synchronize music across devices.

Echo owners can send the music via an Alexa command to a specific Echo device in the home or a group of devices, such as several Dots in a larger room.

Eventually, the feature will work even with other smart speakers in the home.

Ease of connectivity can drive more customers to purchase devices across the line from the Echo to the Dot to the newer Show.

