Stocks lower but ease back from opening bell losses

U.S. stocks follow global equity markets lower after North Korea's missile launch over Japan's Hokkaido island and Pres. Trump's response that "all options are on the table," but losses at the opening bell have eased off slightly; S&P and Dow -0.3% , Nasdaq -0.4% .

European markets are off sharply, with Germany's DAX -1.8% , France's CAC -1.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.5% but China's Shanghai Composite ended +0.1% .

Safe-haven assets are in demand, with U.S. Treasury prices higher across the curve, sending the 10-year yield 5 bps lower to 2.11%, gold +0.9% to $1,328.10/oz., and the U.S. dollar dropping against the yen and the euro.

In U.S. corporate news, Best Buy -9.5% despite beating both top and bottom line estimates and raising its full-year guidance, and Finish Line -28.2% after weak quarterly results and a reduced FY 2018 outlook.

Most sectors are trading lower in the early going, with financials ( -1.1% ) and materials ( -0.7% ) pacing the retreat.

U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $46.31/bbl, with the WTI discount to Brent ( -0.2% at $51.77) hitting a two-year high.

Still ahead: consumer confidence