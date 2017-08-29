Uber back at work in the Philippines after $9.6M in penalties

Uber’s (Private:UBER) one-month cease and desist order from officials in the Philippines ends early after the company agrees to pay $9.6M in penalties, according to Reuters.

The penalty total covers fines and provides financial aid to the drivers who were out of work during the break in operations.

Uber had previously offered to pay around $195K in fines to lift the cease and desist that the company initially ignored.

Aileen Lizada, board member of the transport regulator, says the defiance “cost Uber close to half a billion pesos” due to the company putting the drivers and riding public at risk while operating without permission.

