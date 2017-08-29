Buying continues in Juno Therapeutics, shares up 16%

Investors continue to show Juno Therapeutics (JUNO +15.9% ) some love after Gilead's $11.9B takeout of Kite Pharma. Raymond James and Wedbush both upgraded the stock to Outperform. Shares are up 33% this week.

The company's lead CAR-T candidate is JCAR017, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is October 2018.

In March, the company terminated development of former lead candidate JCAR015 due to safety concerns, specifically the risk of cerebral edema.

