Retail stocks stumble after trio of weak sales updates

There's some collateral damage in retail after Finish Line (FINL -26% ), J. Jill (JILL -14.5% ) and Best Buy (BBY -10.3% ) disappoint with earnings.

Finish Line lowered guidance dramatically, while Best Buy called its Q2 mid-single digit comp "not the new normal" to take the sail out of an initial premarket rally.

Decliners include Conn's (CONN -4.2% ) from the BBY news and Shoe Carnival (SCVL -4.9% ), Boot Barn (BOOT -3.8% ), Caleres (CAL -2.2% ), Christopher & Banks (CBK -7.5% ) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -1.6% ) from the Finish Line/J. Jill's developments.