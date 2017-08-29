Retail stocks stumble after trio of weak sales updates

There's some collateral damage in retail after Finish Line (FINL -26%), J. Jill (JILL -14.5%) and Best Buy (BBY -10.3%) disappoint with earnings.
Finish Line lowered guidance dramatically, while Best Buy called its Q2 mid-single digit comp "not the new normal" to take the sail out of an initial premarket rally.
Decliners include Conn's (CONN -4.2%) from the BBY news and Shoe Carnival (SCVL -4.9%), Boot Barn (BOOT -3.8%), Caleres (CAL -2.2%), Christopher & Banks (CBK -7.5%) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -1.6%) from the Finish Line/J. Jill's developments.
The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 1.12% on the day.