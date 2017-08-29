Axiata nears $1B deal for Veon's Pakistan mobile towers

Malaysian mobile carrier Axiata Group (OTCPK:AXXTF) is closing in on a $1B deal to take over the wireless towers in Pakistan owned by Veon (VEON +0.7% ), Bloomberg reports.

That's 13,000 towers that would make Edotco Group, the infrastructure wing of Axiata, the biggest independent tower operator in Pakistan.

Axiata, worth about $10B, has been branching out in foreign market infrastructure ahead of an eventual listing.

Veon had reported it was in advanced talks to sell the Pakistan tower business, and that a deal could come in the second half.