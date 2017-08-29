Tesla lower as Uber CEO news analyzed

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is down 1.86% in a move that is being attributed in part to Uber's (Private:UBER) expected hiring of Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to lead the company.

KeyBanc calls the development an important shift by Uber to value the marketplace over cars, which in turns diminishes the odds for an extensive Tesla-Uber partnership.

There's also a note out from Baird on negative survey responses from Tesla customers on service and quality, although the overall read-through on Tesla owner loyalty is positive.

Source: Bloomberg

