Top shareholder in Rockwell Medical seeks ouster of CEO Chioini

Richmond Brothers, the top beneficial owner of Rockwell Medical (RMTI +0.2% ) with a 10.8% stake (~5.6M shares), has apparently run out patience with Chairman and CEO Rob Chioini. The institutional investor is accusing him of obstructing the oversight efforts of Richmond-backed board member Mark Ravich, failing to monetize its pipeline and improve corporate governance.

It is calling for the removal of Mr. Chionini citing, for example, the lack of sales of iron replacement drug Triferic and vitamin D med Calcitriol.

Mr. Chioini takes issue with the allegations saying the board has tried to work cooperatively with Mr. Ravich and Richmond, but adds that both have demanded direct (revised) payments of $875K for "peace," amounts the company believes is unwarranted and not in the best interest of shareholders.

Lawsuits from both sides have been filed.