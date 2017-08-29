Report: Marathon Petroleum's Galveston Bay refinery shutting down

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.9% ) is said to have halted production at its 451K bbl/day Galveston Bay refinery in Texas City, Tex., after Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP -0.7% ) suspended use of its pipeline that supplies the facility in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Harvey, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane before drifting into the Gulf of Mexico, is poised to recharge before hitting land again tomorrow on the Texas-Louisiana border; as much as 30% of U.S. refining power would be imperiled, according to analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt.