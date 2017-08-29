Australian minister OK with CBS takeover of Ten Network

Australia's government has indicated it's open to a takeover of Ten Network by CBS (CBS -0.8% ), which seems to have outfoxed Lachlan Murdoch in a bid for the troubled broadcaster.

The deal, announced yesterday, has a few hurdles ahead, including a national-interest test, but Communications Minister Mitch Fifield indicates he doesn't have a preference in the matter.

"I'm someone who sits back from these things and I let the markets do their job," Fifield says. "I'm proprietor agnostic."

Australia gave antitrust approval to a purchase by a consortium of Bruce Gordon and Murdoch, chairman of News Corp. (NWS -1.1% , NWSA -0.9% ), but that deal is hung up in the Senate over laws ensuring diversity of media ownership. News Corp. has a dominant presence in Australian media.

CBS has said it would like to use the takeover to launch its CBS All Access streaming service in Australia. It's Ten's biggest creditor.