Heico seen as big beneficiary of air traffic growth, raised to Buy at BofA Merrill

Heico (HEI +1.2% ) is higher after BofA Merill Lynch upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $95 price target, hiked from $75, seeing the company as a direct beneficiary of increasing aftermarket demand due to strong air traffic growth and lower aircraft retirements.

BAML notes that world passenger demand, as measured by revenue passenger kilometer, has been growing above the historical average Y/Y growth of 5% since 2010, including 6.3% growith in 2016 and a 7.9% spike YTD.

The firm also says YTD aircraft retirements total 203, down 31.9% Y/Y following a 19.8% drop in 2016 and a 3.8% decline in 2015.

Deutsche Bank recently downgraded the shares, mostly due to valuation concerns.