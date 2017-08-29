Egypt says it signed oil and gas exploration deals with Shell, Apex

Egypt's Oil Minister says he has signed three oil and gas exploration deals for 16 new fields in the Western Desert worth at least $81M with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and U.S.-based Apex International Energy.

Shell would invest $35M in the first deal and Apex, which is operating in Egypt for the first time, would invest a combined $46M on two projects, the Petroleum Ministry says.

Egypt's government has been trying to lure back foreign investors to its energy sector as the country, which used to be a net energy exporter, has become a net importer as consumption increases while production declines.