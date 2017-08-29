Abeona's EB-101 a Breakthrough Therapy in U.S. for rare skin-blistering disorder; shares ahead 8%

The FDA designates Abeona Therapeutics' (ABEO +7.9% ) lead cell therapy candidate, Orphan Drug-tagged EB-101, a Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa, a rare inherited disorder characterized by large painful blisters on the skin.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

EB-101 is currently in Phase 2 development.

