Apricus resubmits U.S. marketing application for ED cream Vitaros

Apricus Biosciences (APRI -0.7% ) has refiled a New Drug Application (NDA) with the FDA seeking approval for Vitaros (alprostadil), an on-demand topical cream for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. If accepted for review, the agency's action date should be sometime in Q1 2018.

The company received a CRL in 2008 in response to its original submission. It is commercially available in the EU and Canada.

