How well will new iPhones sell? Depends on who you ask

Analysts think Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) forthcoming iPhone models will sell but how well depends on the source.

IDC expects iPhone sales to grow 9.1% in 2018 with a 1.5% this calendar year.

Street analysts focus more on the fiscal year and particularly Q4 with the launch period and holiday sales. The Street estimates still vary widely with Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty saying 23% growth and the more conservative optimists sticking around 13%.

Source: 9to5Mac.

