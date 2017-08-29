Dosing completed in ProQR's early-stage study of CF candidate QR-010, top-line results to be released in a month; shares up 9%

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR +8.7% ) announces the completion of patient dosing in its Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate QR-010 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. It plans to release top-line data on Monday, September 25 after the close.

CF is caused by mutations in a protein called CFTR. QR-010 is an inhaled therapy designed to repair the genetic defect in RNA which will result in the synthesis of a normal healthy CFTR protein.

