WSJ: United Technologies near $20B-plus deal to buy Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins (COL +1.6% ) pops following a WSJ report that United Technologies (UTX +1.2% ) is near an agreement to buy the company for more than $20B.

The companies are discussing a price of $140/share or less and could come to an agreement as soon as this weekend, according to the report.

Reports have circulated for weeks about a potential tie-up that would create one of the world’s biggest aircraft-equipment makers, and last week COL said it pulled out of a road show due to a scheduling conflict.