Google launches preview of ARKit competitor; YouTube gets redesigned

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is releasing a preview version of its ARCore tools to create AR apps for Android phones.

Apple’s ARKit will come included in iOS 11 for any supported devices. Google hopes to have ARCore running on a wide range of premium Android phones, unlike the more limited project Tango attempt.

Currently, ARCore runs on the Google Pixel and the Samsung Galaxy S8.

In other Google news, YouTube gets some major changes today including a new logo, a cleaner visual redesign for the desktop version, and night mode and variable speed added to the mobile app.

Previously: Google roundup: Assistant coming to Europe, CBS to Home, permanent muting to Chrome (Aug. 25)