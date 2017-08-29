Cowen sees Costco running to new highs

Cowen backs an Outperform rating on Costco (COST +0.3% ) after hearing from management at the retailer's headquarters.

Analyst Oliver Chen thinks more brands will look to partner with Costco amid the industry store closing cycle and calls the near term strategies compelling.

"We view COST's vertical integration, including recently breaking ground on a new poultry facility and strong relationships with farmers as competitive advantages that are difficult for competitors to replicate," he adds.

Cowen's price target on Costco is lifted to $182 to rep 19% upside potential.