UroGen's MitoGel Fast Track'd in U.S. for urothelial carcinoma; shares up 3%

The FDA designates UroGen Pharma's (URGN +2.8% ) Orphan Drug-tagged MitoGel for Fast Track review for the treatment of patients with low-grade upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) not suitable for endoscopic resection or contraindicated for the removal of the kidney and upper urinary tract (nephroureterectomy), including impaired renal function.

Phase 3-stage MitoGel, administered via an intravesical catheter, is a chemoablation agent designed to enable longer exposure to the chemo agent Mitomycin C. Its value proposition is controlling the cancer without surgically removing the involved kidney and upper tract, which is almost always problematic and has a high recurrence rate.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.