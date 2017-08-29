Reuters: Toshiba might miss its own chip unit sale deadline

Reuters reports that Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) might not finalize the chip unit sale by its own August 31 deadline.

Toshiba remains in negotiations with a consortium including Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) but the two companies haven’t agreed on certain specifics like limiting Western Digital’s stakes in the unit.

The deal price is rumored between $17.5B and $18.3B.

Toshiba needs the deal to finalize and pass antitrust regulators before March or risk delisting on the Tokyo exchange due to losses related to its bankrupt energy company Westinghouse Electric.

Western Digital shares are down 1.18%.

