ESPNU Radio debuts on Sirius XM as ESPN, Sirius extend deal

ESPN (DIS +0.2% ) and Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) have agreed to a five-year extension of their broadcast agreement that will include the launch of ESPNU Radio, a comprehensive channel covering college sports.

ESPNU Radio debuts on Sirius this Thursday and will take advantage of hosts from both companies, as well as be the home to Sirius' long-running programs The First Team, Full Ride, Playbook and Off Campus along with weekend shows College Sports Sunday and College Football Sunday.

The channel will offer live coverage of key events including the College Football Playoffs and title game. It will also simulcast ESPN shows including College Gameday on Saturday mornings during the college football season, and College Basketball Gameday and others.

The extension covers the new channel as well as ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes Radio and the exclusive ESPN Xtra channel.