SoCal Edison settlement could move nuclear waste away from San Onofre

Southern California Edison (EIX) says it will make a good faith effort to find a new location for 3.5M pounds of nuclear waste that has accumulated at the San Onofre nuclear plant near San Diego.

The agreement is part of a settlement reached with a pair of San Diego-area plaintiffs who sued after the California Coastal Commission in 2015 approved a 20-year permit for EIX to expand a storage system to place the plant’s spent nuclear fuel placed into heavy, dry casks.

The utility commits to make “commercially reasonable” efforts to relocate the spent fuel to another facility, possibly the Palo Verde nuclear generating station in Arizona.