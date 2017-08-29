Australia OKs Medovex's DenerveX System; shares up 2%

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approves Medovex's (MDVX +1.7% ) DenerveX System for the treatment of back pain related to spinal osteoarthritis or Facet Joint Syndrome.

DenerveX employs a slow-rotating burr to remove facet joint (joint in the spine that enables you to bend and twist) tissue while heat ablation denudes (strips away) any residual nervous and synovial membrane overlying the joint, thereby removing the end point sensory tissue of the joint (the source of the pain).

Market launch by the company's local distributor will commence next month.