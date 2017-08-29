ZTO Express expands fresh produce delivery capacity

ZTO Express (ZTO +0.7% ) announces that it has expanded its fresh produce delivery services through the addition of high-speed rail links between Kunming, Yunnan Province, and Beijing and Shanghai.

The company notes the expansion extends ZTO's current fresh product delivery network to a total of eight high-speed rail links including Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi and Guiyang Provinces.

"The addition of two high-speed rail lines between Kunming and Beijing and Shanghai in addition to the 12 airports in which we arrange air transportation will ensure the freshness of produce we deliver from Yunnan to major markets on the Chinese eastern coast," says ZTO chief Meisong Lai.

Source: Press Release