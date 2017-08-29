Macau expected to bounce back quickly from Typhoon Hato

Morgan Stanley thinks Macau revenue will bounce right back after last week's disruption from Typhoon Hato.

“We think Macau GGR will rebound sharply this week and in September, as the temporary shutdown of casinos or facilities this past week will not have any permanent impact," predicts the MS team.

The VIP segment is seen leading the quick recovery.

Macau revenue increased 29% in July and 26% in June. A moderation from those blistering growth rates is expected for the next several months.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

