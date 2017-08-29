Nike sized up Finish Line guidance shocker

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) are down 2.49% after soft guidance from Finish Line throws a scare into investors.

Jefferies says the drop is warranted due to Nike's business being leveraged to Finish Line.

"We can logically surmise that NKE's two largest categories (running and basketball) remain under pressure and are continuing to decelerate," reads the Jefferies note.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Outperform rating on Nike in place, but doubts are creeping in. "The price war and weak Brand Jordan trends raise the possibility of brand equity erosion," observes MS.

